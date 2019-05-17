Tim’s Travels: Cops on Dunkin’ rooftops for the law enforcement torch run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tim Ezell is really moving up in the world. That's because he's meeting officers on the rooftops of Dunkin locations in St. Louis. They're asking for donations for the 3rd annual law enforcement torch run to benefit the Special Olympics. Donate $10 for a free travel mug. The promotion lasts from 5am to 12pm at 24 Missouri locations today.

Columbia 3100 S. Providence Rd. MSHP Troop F Columbia 3075 Range Line St. Boone Co. Sherriff Jefferson City 2207 Missouri Blvd. Jefferson City O'Fallon 4009 Highway K O'Fallon P.D. O'Fallon 1220 Highway K O'Fallon P.D. Bridgeton 12121 St. Charles Rock Rd. Bridgeton P.D. Arnold 900 Jeffco Blvd. Arnold P.D. Overland 10250 Page Ave. Overland P.D. St. Charles 1211 S. 5th St. St. Charles City P.D. St. Peters 7343 Mexico Rd. St. Peters/St. Charles Sheriff Dept. St. Louis 4220 Telegraph Rd. St. Louis County South Precinct Ellisville 15881 Fountain Plaza Dr. Ellisville P.D. Ballwin 13721 Manchester Rd. St. Louis County West Precinct Richmond Heights 1754 S. Hanley Rd. Richmond Heights P.D. Kansas City 9561 N. McGee St. Kansas City P.D. Kansas City 10143 Wornall Rd. Kansas City P.D. Kansas City 8501 E. Winner Rd. Probation and Parole Gladstone 6050 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone P.D. Independence 2400 S. Hwy 291 Independence P.D. Blue Springs 1225 NW State Route 7 Blue Springs P.D. Raytown 8820 E. Highway 350 Oak Grove P.D. St. Joseph 1206 N Belt Hwy. CRCC/BCSD/WMCC/MWSU DPS Springfield 4020 S. Campbell Ave. Springfield P.D./MSHP Troop D Branson 1305 W. Highway 76 Branson P.D. Cape Girardeau 1001 N. Kingshighway Cape P.D.

Come on out TODAY to the 3rd Annual @dunkindonuts #CopOnARooftop & visit law enforcement from 5-12. Find all locations at https://t.co/AFLLpm3pxv

EVERY DONATION GETS A FREE DONUT COUPON or with a $10 donation a coffee mug & coffee coupon, while supplies last!#CopOnARooftop pic.twitter.com/rKrZ6enr9i — Special Olympics MO (@SOMissouri) May 17, 2019