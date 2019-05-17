Tim’s Travels: Cops on Dunkin’ rooftops for the law enforcement torch run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tim Ezell is really moving up in the world. That's because he's meeting officers on the rooftops of Dunkin locations in St. Louis. They're asking for donations for the 3rd annual law enforcement torch run to benefit the Special Olympics. Donate $10 for a free travel mug. The promotion lasts from 5am to 12pm at 24 Missouri locations today.
|Columbia
|3100 S. Providence Rd.
|MSHP Troop F
|Columbia
|3075 Range Line St.
|Boone Co. Sherriff
|Jefferson City
|2207 Missouri Blvd.
|Jefferson City
|O'Fallon
|4009 Highway K
|O'Fallon P.D.
|O'Fallon
|1220 Highway K
|O'Fallon P.D.
|Bridgeton
|12121 St. Charles Rock Rd.
|Bridgeton P.D.
|Arnold
|900 Jeffco Blvd.
|Arnold P.D.
|Overland
|10250 Page Ave.
|Overland P.D.
|St. Charles
|1211 S. 5th St.
|St. Charles City P.D.
|St. Peters
|7343 Mexico Rd.
|St. Peters/St. Charles Sheriff Dept.
|St. Louis
|4220 Telegraph Rd.
|St. Louis County South Precinct
|Ellisville
|15881 Fountain Plaza Dr.
|Ellisville P.D.
|Ballwin
|13721 Manchester Rd.
|St. Louis County West Precinct
|Richmond Heights
|1754 S. Hanley Rd.
|Richmond Heights P.D.
|Kansas City
|9561 N. McGee St.
|Kansas City P.D.
|Kansas City
|10143 Wornall Rd.
|Kansas City P.D.
|Kansas City
|8501 E. Winner Rd.
|Probation and Parole
|Gladstone
|6050 NE Antioch Rd.
|Gladstone P.D.
|Independence
|2400 S. Hwy 291
|Independence P.D.
|Blue Springs
|1225 NW State Route 7
|Blue Springs P.D.
|Raytown
|8820 E. Highway 350
|Oak Grove P.D.
|St. Joseph
|1206 N Belt Hwy.
|CRCC/BCSD/WMCC/MWSU DPS
|Springfield
|4020 S. Campbell Ave.
|Springfield P.D./MSHP Troop D
|Branson
|1305 W. Highway 76
|Branson P.D.
|Cape Girardeau
|1001 N. Kingshighway
|Cape P.D.