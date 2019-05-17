Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, May 18-19, 2019

Blues Game 5 Watch Party

Date: Sunday, May 19 Venue: Enterprise Center, downtown St. Louis, MO

Doors open at 1:00pm

Admission:$10.00, $5.00 for season ticket holders

https://www.nhl.com/blues/news/blues-to-host-game-5-watch-party-at-enterprise-center/c-307387924

Art on the Square

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 18-19 Venue: Around the downtown fountain, Belleville, IL

Saturday: 11am-9p, Sunday: 11am-5pm Admission: Free

Featuring the original work of over 100 accomplished artists from around the world, fantastic musical and stage performances, as well as delicious local food and drink. Don’t miss the extensive interactive Children’s Art Garden where they will create their own take-away art projects.

https://artonthesquare.com/

Bark in the Park

Date: Saturday, May 18 Venue: Cricket Field, Forest Park

Time: 8:00am-1:00pm Day-of Registration: $35.00 (all attendees must register) - 12 and under are free Rain or shine, the 5K race begins at 9:00am and the 1 mile walk follows at 10:00am. You do not have to race to attend, but you still need to register. Leashed dogs welcome! Proceeds go to the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Fund, dedicated to investigating and preventing animal abuse.

http://member.hsmo.org/site/PageNavigator/BarkintheParkEventInformation.html

Pere (Bark)ette - Take Detours

Date: Sunday, May 19 Venue: Pere Marquette State Park Lodge, Grafton, Illinois

Time: 12:00pm-3:00pm Admission: Free

It’s the best kind of happy hour…or should we say “yappy” hour that there is! Bring your four-legged friend to Pere Marquette Lodge and spend the day together on our Mary Michelle Winery patio.

http://www.pmlodge.net/2017/01/pere-barkette/

Grafton Winery Blues Festival - Take Detours

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 18-19 Venue: Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd.

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-7:00pm Admission: Free

Kick back for a weekend of classic blues music and great food. Four iconic blues bands will showcase their diverse sounds during the two-day event. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the winery’s award winning wines, sample draft pints of beer, and try out Blues Fest food specials from Louisiana Q Food Truck.

www.TheGraftonWinery.com

Riverlands Paddle Festival - Cancelled due to flooding

Date: Saturday, May 18 Venue: Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, West Alton, MO

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm Cost: $5 per person

https://mississippiriverwatertrail.org/event/paddle-festival/

Annie Malone May Day Parade

Date: Sunday, May 19 Venue: Market Street, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 1:00pm Admission: Free

This St. Louis tradition began over a century ago in the historic African-American Greater Ville Neighborhood when thousands of St. Louisans would gather to honor Annie Malone, the founder of Poro College and the noted children’s home that carries her name.

https://www.anniemalone.com/parade

SciFest: Extreme Earth Expo

Date: Saturday, May 18 Venue: Saint Louis Science Center

Time:9:30pm-4:30pm Cost: Free

Come discover more about earth’s extremes—past and present. From extreme weather and natural phenomena to extreme life forms, we’ll have experts here to cover tornadoes, volcanoes, earthquakes, and dinos! See what scientists studying the earth are learning that can help us prepare for extreme events in the future.

https://www.slsc.org/event/scifest-extreme-earth-expo/

Historical Children's Festival

Date: Saturday, May 18 Venue: First Missouri Capitol State Historic Site, Saint Charles, MO

Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm Admission: Free

Come live, learn and play as children in the 1820s did on the grounds where legislators met to organize Missouri into statehood in 1821. Children can pick up an event passport at the site and participate in hands-on activities like candle dipping, butter churning, quill pen writing, to earn prizes.

https://mostateparks.com/event/79506/historical-childrens-festival

Kid's Day

Date: Sunday, May 19 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, IL

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free This special event features hands-on crafts and activities, such as arrowhead making, pottery making, face painting, spear throwing, corn grinding, Indian games; dance performances and more. For kids of all ages.

https://cahokiamounds.org/events/kids-day/

Kids To Parks Day - https://www.parktrust.org/events/

Date: Saturday, May 18

Kids to Parks Day – celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May – is a national day of play that connects kids and families with their local, state, and national parks.

Events:

Kiener Kids – Kiener Plaza 9:00am-11:30am

https://www.archpark.org/events/kiener-kids-4-27

https://www.archpark.org/events/kiener-kids-4-27 Be A Junior Ranger At Ulysses S Grant National Historic Site

https://www.nps.gov/ulsg/learn/kidsyouth/beajuniorranger.htm

Taste of Maplewood Street Festival

Date: Saturday, May 18 Venue: On Sutton Blvd, Just South of Manchester

Time: Noon-8:00pm Admission: Free (food for purchase)

Foodies, shoppers, and music lovers come together to enjoy Maplewood and Richmond Heights’ most renowned restaurants, beloved boutiques, and unique specialty stores.

http://www.chamberdata.net/webforms/EvtListingMainSearch.aspx?dbid2=momap&class=B

7th Annual Lupulin Carnival – May Sell Out

Date: Saturday, May 18 Venue: The Big Top, 3401 Washington Blvd., Grand Center

Time: 1:00pm-5:00pm Tickets: $60.00 (Designated Driver: $15)

Lupulin Carnival is a beer festival thrown by 4 Hands Brewing Co. This is a unique beer sampling event happening amongst a variety of carnival acts. There will also be live music, DJs, food trucks, games, and more.

http://lupulincarnival.com/

Strawberry Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 18-19 Venue: Eckert’s Farm

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free (Fee charged for some activities)

Come to the farm and enjoy outdoor festival foods and live entertainment at this old-fashioned all-American festival. Kid’s activities include pony rides, children’s play area, petting farm, carnival rides, and inflatable.

https://www.eckerts.com/calendar-of-events/

Wentzville Days Fair and Music Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 18-19 Venue: Along Main Street and others, Downtown Wentzville, MO

Saturday: Noon-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free ($ for rides, food, etc.)

Food, music and fun on the streets of downtown Wentzville, including carnival games, a kids stage, kids activities, food, craft and art vendors, and much more.

https://www.wentzvillemo.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/WentzvilleDays.php

River City Rascals vs. Gateway Grizzlies

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 18-19 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

The two local teams go head to head!

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/