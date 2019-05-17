Westbound lanes of the JB Bridge open for morning commutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Good news this morning for drivers suffering from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge closure. The westbound side will be back open this morning just in time for rush-hour.

The Missouri Department of Transportation decided to shut down the westbound lanes of the bridge after coming across an alarming crack in the arches of the bridge during a Sunday inspection. Since the closure, MoDOT and IDOT have both put their resources in to get the bridge back open as quickly as possible, even going as far as to call in out of state help.

We've learned since the initial crack finding on Sunday, there`s been a number of other cracks found in the bridge as well.

The good news is that crews found out they can repair the bridge while traffic is flowing. This offers some relief for thousands of people who had no other choice but to sit in traffic as detours diverted everyone to the Poplar Street Bridge.

As crews work to repair the bridge the two westbound lanes will be open between 5:00am and 10:00am every day to help with the morning traffic. After 10:00am only one lane will be open for the remainder of the day. But here`s the catch. All oversize or overweight loads will not be able to use the bridge right now.

