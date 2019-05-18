‘Arch Photo-op’ to celebrate women entrepreneurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - All women entrepreneurs are invited to join in the Arch Photo-op on May 18.

Janna Westbrook, Founder and CEO of Provider Pool, is in the studio today to talk about this unique way to commemorate women.

An article which reported that St. Louis hosts the most women entrepreneurs in the nation inspired Janna to gather women entrepreneurs for a photo under the Arch to celebrate their accomplishments.

This photo is both a commemorative event and a networking opportunity. There will be three guest speakers beginning at 2p.m, including Judy Sindecuse, CEO of Capital Innovators, Emily Lohse-Busch, Executive Director at Arch Grants and Maxine Clark, Founder of Build-a-bear. The main photo will be taken at 3:14pm on the Gateway Arch steps.