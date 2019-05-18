At least 7 people shot at a house party near Ball State University in Indiana

Posted 9:03 am, May 18, 2019, by

At least seven people were shot at a house party near Ball State University early Saturday, authorities said.

The victims include at least three people who suffered life-threatening injuries, Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said. Four others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The partygoers included students and locals, he said.

The shooting was about a three -minute drive to the University. The wounded were transported to a hospital in Muncie, Indiana, Police Lt. Ryan Trissel said.

The university said there was no ongoing threat to campus.

“Resume normal activities,” it said on Twitter.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.