Bark in the Park at Cricket Field in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Hundreds gathered at Cricket Field in Forest Park Saturday for the 26th annual Bark in the Park 5K race and walk.

Families are invited to bring their dogs to the largest dog festival in the midwest.

There will be activities for everyone and their pups, including enjoying the Purina Incredible Dog Team, a doggie agility course, and the opportunity to meet other pups from St. Louis.

Registration is $35 and you’ll also receive an official Bark in the Park T-shirt with this year’s mascot, Gwennie.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Fund and their efforts to hold animal abusers accountable and prevent future animal abuse.