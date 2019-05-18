× Body found near Bee Tree Park in south ST. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a body found near Bee Tree Park in south St. Louis County. The body was discovered by a worker along the Mississippi River bank located in the area of 8200 block of Fine Road on Friday morning around 10:30 am.

The body is that of a white male, with no external injuries.

Police say an autopsy was unable to identify the male subject.

An investigation is ongoing.

If have any information on this case. Please call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

38.404592 -90.339184