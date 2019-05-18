Enroll your children in lessons for National Learn to Swim Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Matt Thompson, District Vice President at the Gateway Region YMCA, is in the studio today to talk about the importance of enrolling your children in swim school.

Did you know that drowning is the leading cause of death for young children? Today is National Learn to Swim Day and May is also Water Safety Month. It's almost summer swim season and it's time to children about safety around water for the summer months ahead.

Members of the YMCA receive discounted rates on swim lessons. There is currently a membership special from now until May 20.

For more information, visit: gwrymca.org/program/swimming