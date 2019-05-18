× Missouri governor gets most of his agenda

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson laid out a simple agenda when he began his first legislative session as the state’s chief executive. He described it as workforce development and infrastructure.

When the session ended Friday, Parson had pretty much accomplished his goals.

Lawmakers delivered him a bridge bonding measure, though not exactly as he had originally proposed.

They also sent him a wide-ranging bill authorizing new tax incentives for businesses and a new scholarship program to help people finish their college degrees. The budget included funding for both initiatives, albeit not precisely as Parson had requested.

The Republican-led Legislature also sent Parson one of the nation’s most restrictive anti-abortion bills. That was part of his goal of “promoting a culture of life” that he emphasized as the session neared an end.