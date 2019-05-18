× One person killed in crash involving a motorcycle

ST. ANN, Mo. – A fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a car left one dead in St. Ann.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist was speeding when they drove through the intersection at St. Charles Rock Rd. and hit a car.

The motorcyclist was dead at the scene when authorities arrived. The driver of the car did not have any injuries.

This was not an active police pursuit. St. Ann Police report that an officer in a nearby lot saw the motorcyclist speeding. Before the officer could attempt to pull the motorcyclist over for speeding, the crash occurred.