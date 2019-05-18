× Precautionary boil advisory issued for part of St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Missouri American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for part of St. Louis County. The area affected are parts of Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Sunset Hills, Sappington and all of Affton.

A post on Missouri American Water’s Facebook page says a routine water quality test failed and a precautionary boil advisory was issued. Water should be boiled for 3-minutes before consumption. Tap water can be used for washing and bathing.

Additional water testing is being done. When water samples confirm the water is safe to drink, the precautionary boil advisory will be lifted.

Information click here or on Missouri American Water.