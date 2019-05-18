The Thread: More Than A Meal

Posted 12:00 pm, May 18, 2019, by

(Ed. note: This is an encore presentation of The Thread)

ST. LOUIS - When is a meal more than a meal? When it's a part of a bigger mission. Tim stops by Grace Meat + 3 for some food and fellowship, learning about the meaning and message behind the meal. Along the way, Tim shares about a retail space in Ladue that serves a greater purpose, a boutique in Troy, IL that moves to the need of foster families, and a coffee shop reopening in Ferguson that is brewing up a big batch of community. Oh yeah, Tim is also serving up some great comfort food! Come sit a spell and join the fun, at a special time, Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on Fox 2

