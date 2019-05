× 1 dead, 4 injured after being struck by Amtrak train in Jefferson County

HEMATITE, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department reports one juvenile was killed and four others were injured.

The five people were crossing the bridge when they were hit. One juvenile is dead and the four others have minor injuries.

The incident occurred at 4700 Highway ‘P,’ near Hematite, Mo. in Jefferson County on Union Pacific tracks.