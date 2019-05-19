15-year-old struck and killed by train in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Sunday afternoon a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Jefferson County Missouri. The incident occurred around 12:40 pm near the township of Victoria located along Highway P.

Authorities tell Fox2/News 11 that 5 teenage juveniles were swimming in Joachim Creek, jumping from a train trestle over the creek. Three of the juveniles were in the creek when they saw a train coming. They yelled to warn two teens on the train trestle, and both ran from the train instead of jumping from the bridge.

One juvenile was able to reach safety. A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by the train.

Both the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Union Pacific Railroad have launched independent investigations.