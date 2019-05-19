Blues fans excited team is one win from going to the Stanley Cup Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of St. Louis Blues Fans celebrated their team’s Game 5 victory in San Jose by watching the win at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. The lower bowl of the Enterprise Center was pretty much full as approximately 10,000 fans cheered every time their team scored.

“You could feel the energy coming all the way from San Jose through the jumbotron,” said Blues fan Ryan Frahm. “The boys played a great game start to finish.”

After the victory fans sang “Gloria”, the song that’s become the team’s anthem midway through this season.

“They look great,” said Blues fan Bailey Stock. “Let’s go Blues! I’m so excited!”

Fans are excited because they are now just one game away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final with 2 opportunities to get the job done. The first chance to win will come at the Enterprise Center when Game 6 is played in St. Louis. If necessary, the series will go back to San Jose for Game 7.

“We’re going to blow the roof off this place Tuesday night,” said Blues Fan John Frahm.

Some of the cheapest tickets for Game 2 are in the $200 range on the resale market.

No, the @StLouisBlues are not playing in St. Louis. Yes, these fans know that. But they are at the @Enterprise_Cntr watch party and loving every minute. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/nUHkBNXTto — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) May 19, 2019