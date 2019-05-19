× Blues move to brink of Cup final with 5-0 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a penalty shot and Jaden Schwartz added the first of his three goals during a dominant second period that carried St. Louis to the brink of its first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in nearly a half-century, sending the Blues to a 5-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.

St. Louis used a relentless forecheck to take control of the game and series in the second period, getting the two goals and out shooting the beleaguered Sharks 20-6 during the frame. The Blues got 21 saves from Jordan Binnington in his first playoff shutout and a first-period goal from Oskar Sundqvist to overwhelm the Sharks.

Schwartz added two goals in the third for his second hat trick this postseason, becoming the first player with two in one playoff run since Johan Franzen for Detroit in 2008.