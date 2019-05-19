× Cards Miserable May Continues, Drop 5-4 Decision in Extra Innings to Rangers

The miserable May continues for the Cardinals after a 5-4 ten inning loss to the Rangers down in Arlington, Texas on Sunday. The Redbirds were down 3-2 in the ninth inning when Dexter Fowler hit a game tying home run. The Cardinals then took the lead in the tenth inning on Paul DeJong’s sacrifice fly putting them ahead 4-3. But Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks couldn’t close it out. Rangers pinch hitter Willie Calhoun’s single to right scored the tying run, 4-4. Carlos Martinez came in to relieve Hicks. He allowed the game winning sac fly to Nomar Mazara, 5-4 Texas wins.

Jordan Hicks took the loss to drop to 1-2 on the season. Jack Flaherty started for the Cardinals. he pitched six innings allowing two runs. The Cardinals record in May drops to 5-13. Their overall record sits at 24-23.

The Cardinals return home to Busch Stadium Tuesday to start a series with their in-state rival, the Kansas City Royals.