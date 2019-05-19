× Egypt explosion injures tourists near Giza pyramids

At least 14 people were injured in an explosion that targeted a tourist bus carrying 25 South African citizens, Egypt’s state-run Ahram daily reported.

“The bus was hit but it didn’t look like it exploded,” Mona Zeidan, an eyewitness told CNN.

A device exploded near the bus, Ahram reported, while the windshield of another vehicle was damaged.

“They were all minor injuries and nothing serious,” Zeidan, who drove by the site of the explosion after the incident, told CNN.

“Security was inspecting the bus,” she added.

The explosion took place outside the new yet-to-be-opened Grand Egyptian Museum, near the Giza Pyramids.

An official at the nearby Al-Haram Hospital told CNN they were receiving the injured tourists.

Giza’s long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum, which cost more than $1 billion to build, is expected to open in mid-2020 after a series of delays.

The facilities offer a home to relics previously held by the notoriously crowded Egyptian Museum, in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square, once considered the country’s leading history institution.