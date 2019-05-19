Get your produce at your local Farmer’s Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mary Haux, Manager of the Ferguson Farmer's Market, is in the studio with some fresh produce that you can find all summer long.

Haux has been involved with the market for the past ten years. She`s been a vendor at the market, as well as a volunteer and social media manager.

The Tower Grove and Ferguson Farmers` Markets provide fresh produce and products that are offered locally.

The Ferguson Farmers Market is open on Saturdays in May through October from 8a.m to noon.

The market is located at 501 S. Florissant Rd.

For more information, visit: fergusonfarmersmarket.com