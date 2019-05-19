St. Louisan set to release a new adventure film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Corey Thouviner, an actor and filmmaker, is in the studio this morning to talk about his new film, Lost Treasure of Jesse James.

Thouviner was born in St.Louis and still lives here.

In addition to the role in his film, Thouviner is also known for his extra roles in The Walking Dead as a Savior who was burned to death by Carrol and one of Ted Wallace's buddies in the movie Inherit the Viper.

Thouviner hopes that Lost Treasure of Jesse James will effect Missouri in a positive way. It's a family-friendly adventure film produced in Missouri.

