Strickland Stops By For a Blues Game 5 Review

Posted 10:40 pm, May 19, 2019, by

The Blues delivered one of the best playoff performances possible.  There was a hat trick, a shutout, and a penalty shot goal.  The Blues beat San Jose 5-0 and lead the Western Conference Final 3 games to 2.  Andy Strickland from FOX Sports Midwest and 590 The Fan joined FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne to look back at the impressive win.

