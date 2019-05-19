The St. Louis Public Library’s Early Childhood Outreach program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Did you know the St. Louis Public Library has a team that brings literacy services directly to daycares, preschools and childcare centers across the city?

Bill Stephens, with St. Louis Public Library`s Early Childhood Outreach Team, is in the studio to talk about it.

The specialized team is trained to work with young children in the community and encourage their reading skills.

They provide the resources that young children need to succeed to daycares, preschools and childcare centers across St. Louis.

The program is aimed to promote literacy at a very young age.