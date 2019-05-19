You Paid For It: Residency law hampering city’s ability to hire police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Police Chief and Public Safety Director said the City of St. Louis’s residency law is hampering their ability to hire police officers.

That law requires anyone who works in the city to live in the city.

Right now, the police department is short 135 officers. It’s tough to hire officers to fill the gap because many don’t want to live in the City of St. Louis.

An Alderwoman has now introduced a bill to eliminate the residency rule, but it faces some stiff opposition.