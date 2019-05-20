× All lanes of I-44 between I-270 and Geyer Road will be closed this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the closure of all lanes of Interstate 44 between Interstate 270 and Geyer Road for this weekend.

In order to remove Watson Bridge, the east and westbound lanes of I-44 will be closed from 7p.m. on May 31 until 8p.m. on June 3.

The westbound Route 366 bridge will also close beginning at 7p.m. on Friday, May 31.

Eastbound I-44 drivers wanting to continue east on I-44 can take Watson Road, turn onto Lindbergh, and take Lindbergh back to eastbound I-44.

Westbound I-44 drivers wanting to continue west on I-44 will need to take the I-270 exit and use the westbound Watson ramp (after the bridge) to continue on westbound I-44 during the closure.

All I-44 lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 3.

Crews will continue to work on the Watson Road bridge after June 3 so the bridge will remain closed for five months.

While the bridge is closed, Watson Road drivers can use Lindbergh to access westbound I-44 and northbound and southbound I-270.