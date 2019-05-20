Be a Dierks Bentley VIP! – Instagram Bonus Entry

Country megastar Dierks Bentley is bringing his “Burning Man Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, June 1st with special guests Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes! FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week with one grand prize winner receiving The Seven Peaks VIP Experience! THE SEVEN PEAKS VIP EXPERIENCE: Ticket in the first 20 rows, A private Dierks Bentley pre-show acoustic performance and much more!

Official Rules