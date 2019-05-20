Be a Dierks Bentley VIP! – Instagram Bonus Entry

Posted 4:00 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01AM, May 20, 2019

Country megastar Dierks Bentley is bringing his “Burning Man Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, June 1st with special guests Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes! FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week with one grand prize winner receiving The Seven Peaks VIP Experience! THE SEVEN PEAKS VIP EXPERIENCE: Ticket in the first 20 rows, A private Dierks Bentley pre-show acoustic performance and much more!

ENTER HERE

Official Rules

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.