Be a Dierks Bentley VIP!

Country megastar Dierks Bentley is bringing his “Burning Man Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, June 1st with special guests Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes! Great tickets are still available!

Follow us on Instagram for a bonus chance to win!

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week with one grand prize winner receiving The Seven Peaks VIP Experience!THE SEVEN PEAKS VIP EXPERIENCE:

Ticket in the first 20 rows

A private Dierks Bentley pre-show acoustic performance

Complimentary appetizers and cash bar*

One (1) limited-edition Dierks Bentley merchandise gift

Express lane at an official Dierks Bentley merchandise stand

One (1) commemorative laminate and lanyard

On-site experience host

Bentley’s studio albums have accounted for 25 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, of which 16 have reached number one: his debut single “What Was I Thinkin'”, “Come a Little Closer”, “Settle for a Slowdown”, “Every Mile a Memory”, “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)”, “Feel That Fire”, “Sideways”, “Am I the Only One”, “Home”, “5-1-5-0”, “I Hold On”, “Drunk on a Plane”, “Say You Do”, “Somewhere on a Beach”, “Different for Girls” and “Woman, Amen”. Seven more of his singles have reached the top 5.

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, May 24th at 1pm!

Official Rules