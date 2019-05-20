‘Hair Love’ promotes self confidence for young girls

Posted 12:27 pm, May 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Matthew A. Cherry, author and former NFL wide receiver, and Illustrator Vashti Harrison, are in the studio this morning to talk about their new book, 'Hair Love.'

Hair Love focuses on the relationships between young girls and their fathers.

Cherry hopes the book challenges stereotypes of what's considered beautiful and encourages positive father-daughter relationships.

There will be a book signing at EyeSeeMe African American Children Bookstore in University City on May 20 from 6 to 8p.m.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.