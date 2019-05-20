‘Hair Love’ promotes self confidence for young girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Matthew A. Cherry, author and former NFL wide receiver, and Illustrator Vashti Harrison, are in the studio this morning to talk about their new book, 'Hair Love.'

Hair Love focuses on the relationships between young girls and their fathers.

Cherry hopes the book challenges stereotypes of what's considered beautiful and encourages positive father-daughter relationships.

There will be a book signing at EyeSeeMe African American Children Bookstore in University City on May 20 from 6 to 8p.m.