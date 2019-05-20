How Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium keep fans safe in severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Sports fans in St. Louis will be watching the weather forecast just as closely as they watch their favorite teams.

Severe weather is possible on Tuesday and the threat comes as the St. Louis Blues have a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The St. Louis Cardinals will be hosting the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night in an intrastate rivalry game.

“My safety is a little bit bigger than the game,” said St. Louis sports fan David Ballard.

Ballard said he keeps a close eye on weather conditions before deciding whether to attend a game.

Kyla Westerman has been to a stadium concert that was delayed when a tornado warning was issued. She expects venues such as Busch Stadium and the Enterprise Center to have severe weather plans in place.

“The sporting event is pretty important probably for a lot of people but it can be pretty scary with the weather,” she said.

The Enterprise Center released a statement addressing its plans for safety on Tuesday: “The safety of guests in and around Enterprise Center is our #1 priority. We are monitoring the severe weather that is forecast for Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, with assistance from the City of St. Louis Department of Emergency Management, Department of Public Safety, and St. Louis Police Department. We ask guests to please arrive early and be mindful of the weather as they arrange for travel to and from Enterprise Center. In the event severe weather occurs during the event, all guests will be asked to remain in their seats until the weather has passed. If a severe weather event is happening at the conclusion of the event, guests will be allowed to remain inside the facility in the seating area until the weather has passed. Guest Service team members will be available to direct and answer questions.”

The Cardinals issued this statement: