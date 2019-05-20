Lack of sleep could be affecting your mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Lack of sleep and depression are connected so you are more likely to develop depression if you don't sleep well every night, and you won't sleep well if you are suffering from depression.

Dr. Joseph Ojile, Medical Director of Clayton Sleep Institute, is in the studio this morning to talk about what you can do to prevent both.

The chemicals in your brain that regulate your mood, including serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine, are vital to your sleep patterns.

If your brain's chemical balance is off, this can affect your REM sleep and can lead to restlessness.

Also, it is estimated that 83% of depressed patients experience some form of insomnia.

If you have problems sleeping through the night then there may some mental health issues at play. It's important to talk to a doctor if you're experiencing sleepless nights.

