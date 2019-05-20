Looking for last-minute Blues tickets?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues return to the Enterprise Center with a 3-2 series lead over the San Jose Sharks.

Tickets to see Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals can still be found if you’re willing to part with some Benjamins.

According to Nick Wierciak, vice president of ticketing, premium seating & suite sales, said some tickets are released the day of the game.

“Sometimes we will have day-of-game releases which have occurred from NHL holders or San Jose Sharks fans—per their NHL contract—not for filling those,” he said.

As the team progresses in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so does the potential to come across fake tickets.

“The best thing I can say is because there has been a lot of fraud with the screenshots that are taking place or other methods, the best thing is to go on Ticketmaster.com,” Wierciak said.

The hockey club’s partnership with Ticketmaster is a verified ticket resale program, meaning the seats you were trying to get are legitimate from a season ticket holder.