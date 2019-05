× Money Saver – Summertime savings at Wayfair!

ST. LOUIS – Head outdoors and save on big on items for summertime.

Wayfair is offering up to 70-percent off patio sets, grills, rugs, lighting and more.

For the deepest discounts ship closeout deals, which are up to 80-percent off which supplies last.

Shipping is free when you spend $49 dollars otherwise add $4.95.