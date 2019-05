Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Our pet of the week is Malia! She is a 7-month-old terrier mix who weighs 24-lbs.

Malia is sweet, affectionate and loves to be with people. She walks well on a leash and tries her best to keep her kennel clean. This dog has a sister, Sasha, who is also available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society.

You can visit Enzo at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.