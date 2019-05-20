Police: Man threatened school shooting on lawmaker voicemail

OTTAWA, Ill. – A central Illinois man faces a felony charge accusing him of leaving a voicemail for state Sen. Sue Rezin’s office threatening to commit a mass school shooting.

The (Ottawa) Times reports 33-year-old Steven A. Tutko of Peru is to be arraigned Thursday and is in custody at the LaSalle County jail on $100,000 bond . He is charged with threatening a school, building or person. Police say no specific location or school was named.

Peru police say officers responded to Rezin’s Peru office May 13 in response to a report of a threatening voicemail. Police arrested Tutko on Tuesday.

Tutko was assigned a LaSalle County public defender, who didn’t immediately respond to a call requesting comment on his behalf.

Rezin is a Republican and has served in the Senate since 2010.

