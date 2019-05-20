WATCH LIVE: Watch this helicopter track tornadoes northwest of Oklahoma City

Prosecutors to seek death penalty in marijuana oil killing in central Missouri

Posted 4:13 pm, May 20, 2019

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Chicago man charged in the death of his California marijuana oil dealing partner whose remains were found in rural Missouri.

A notice requesting the sentence for 26-year-old Joseph McKenna was filed last week in Miller County in central Missouri. McKenna is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a witness in the June 2018 death of 34-year-old Tyler Worthington, of North San Juan, California. His attorney, Joel Schwartz, didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Charging documents say Worthington supplied marijuana oil to McKenna for use in e-cigarettes. His body was found after he flew to Chicago to meet with McKenna and another man. A witness says the plan was for them to drive to Missouri and “do a job.”

