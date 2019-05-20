Summer camp for seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dr. Paulette Sankofa, Founder and CEO of Peace Weaving Wholeness, is in the studio this morning to talk about a program keeping seniors active during the summer months.

Adults aged 50 and up can register June 1 through June 15 for two different week-long sessions in July.

Game nights, painting and field trips are some of the activities taking place this summer.

The opportunity for seniors to get out and experience activities like these promotes leadership skills.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.