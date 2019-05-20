Tim’s Travels: Home Depot celebrates National Movers Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - May is National Mover`s Month, it`s the perfect time to learn about the projects that are prioritized by the estimated 35.5 million Americans that move each year.

Tim Ezell was live at The Home Depot to get a better understanding of what new homeowners` need.

According to Home Depot, consumers can visit their local St. Louis Home Depot for mover-friendly solutions, including online guides, videos, and a paint color selection app, ProjectColor. They can also to attend mover-inspired workshops, including installing tiling backsplash, as well as paint and drywall repair.