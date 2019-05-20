× Today is National Rescue Dog Day

ST. LOUIS – Monday, May 20 marks “National Rescue Dog Day” a day to learn about all the ways that a canine companion can improve your life.

According to the ASPCA, over three million dogs go into U.S shelters each year and are waiting for forever homes.

If you want to get involved in the lives of rescue dogs, there are a variety of ways.

Volunteer at your local shelter.

Shelters always need donations.

Consider adoption and fostering dogs

Remember to spay and neuter your pets.

If you have a rescue dog in your life you can celebrate the day and connect with others using the hashtag #NationalRescueDogDay on social media.