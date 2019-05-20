Tower Tee property sold to local buyer; will remain golf complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A long-time recreational staple of south St. Louis County is expected to receive a new lease on life.

In February 2019, home builders McBride Homes and J.H. Berra Construction Co. closed on the 28-acre property with the intention of building single-family homes, row houses, and park space.

However, residents’ concerns over an increase in traffic, potential overcrowding in schools, and drainage problems led the developers to sell to a local buyer, who has promised to keep the property as a functional entertainment complex.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, an official announcement is planned for Tuesday.

Tower Tee closed in July 2018 after 55 years in business. Pieces of the beloved golf course were auctioned off shortly after.

