UV T-shirt for dogs to keep your pet safe in the sun

Posted 7:55 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56AM, May 20, 2019

ST. LOUIS- You can now keep your pooch protected from the sun’s harmful rays.

Target retail chain is selling special clothes to protect your pet’s skin this summer.

The puppy shirts are made from ultraviolet protection fabric and deflect those dangerous UV Rays.

The “UV Dog T-Shirt” comes in every size from extra-small to extra-large so breeds from Chihuahuas to Great Danes can stay safe in the sun.

You can find the product online or in stores for ten dollars.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.