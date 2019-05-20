× Westminster Christian Academy graduation uncertain after power outage

TOWN AND COUNTRY Mo. – A power outage in Town and Country is affecting a couple hundred Ameren customers.

Westminster Christian Academy canceled school for the remainder of the day Monday, May 20 at about 7:20 a.m. due to a community-wide power outage.

According to officials, graduation practice is still taking place at 10:00 a.m. The status of graduation is unknown at this time.

