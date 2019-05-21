Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Ameren Missouri responding to thousands of calls for loss of service as storm moves in

Posted 6:53 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:21PM, May 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Homeowners and businesses across the Fox 2/KPLR 11 viewing area reporting numerous outages and loss of service Tuesdsay as a line of storms capable of producing heavy winds and tornados moves through the region.

Ameren Missouri responded to approximately 5,200 outages as the first wave of heavy storms moved northeast across Franklin and Warren counties toward St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

See the current weather radar here.

News App

  • Get breaking news alerts and see live video on your device. Download FOX 2’s news app for your phone or tablet: Android – Apple.

Weather App

  • Watch the radar and get storm alerts. Download FOX 2’s weather app for your phone or tablet: Android – Apple 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.