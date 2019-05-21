× Ameren Missouri responding to thousands of calls for loss of service as storm moves in

ST. LOUIS – Homeowners and businesses across the Fox 2/KPLR 11 viewing area reporting numerous outages and loss of service Tuesdsay as a line of storms capable of producing heavy winds and tornados moves through the region.

Ameren Missouri responded to approximately 5,200 outages as the first wave of heavy storms moved northeast across Franklin and Warren counties toward St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

