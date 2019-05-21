Hazelwood police investigating disappearance of 2 adults

HAZELWOOD, MO – The Hazelwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of two adults. John Reinhardt and Caitlin Frangel were last seen Monday, May 13th at the Mobile station located at 6025 Howdershell Road. They were seen around 11 pm in a 2008 gray Chevrolet Impala with temporary license plate number #045R1U.

John Reinhardt is 20-years-old, he is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes. Caitlin Frangel is 19-year-old is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, she has brown hair and eyes.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Reinhardt and Frangel, please call 911, the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-526-6178 or the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.