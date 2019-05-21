Holt High School placed on lockdown in Wentzville after threat on social media

Posted 9:55 am, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14AM, May 21, 2019

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Police say that Holt High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution. There appears to be a threat posted to social media. This is also finals week at the school.

Wentzville Police say they are investigating the threat. This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

A parent tells FOX 2 that this is a copy of the social media threat at Holt. It was sent using YOLO, an anonymous app. The senior’s last day was yesterday.

