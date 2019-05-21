Lifestyle Expert has Tech that can make your life easier

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Tech Lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch speaks to viewers about technology that can help simplify your life. Knobloch previews several apps and gadgets that can increase everyday productivity. For more information visit killerapps.com.
