Song of the Day – Free Trip Tuesday Holiday World

Free Trip Tuesday is headed to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, IN!

Brought to you by Webster Groves Subaru

It may be nearly summertime, but just three hours to the east of St. Louis, it’s Christmas year-round! In the tiny town of Santa Claus, Indiana, families enjoy an exciting but laid-back vacation with two days at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and overnights in Rudolph’s Christmas Cabins at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort. Holiday World, named the Midwest’s #1 water park by TripAdvisor.com, is home to Thunderbird, the nation’s only launched wing coaster – plus Mammoth, the Guinness World Record holder for longest water coaster. Parents enjoy the family-friendly park’s FREE soft drinks, FREE parking, FREE sunscreen and FREE Wi-Fi, plus the FREE shuttle service from the campground, where visitors may rent a cabin or RV or bring their own camping equipment. Also, the Santa Claus Museum reveals the history of the town and its famous post office, plus we’re sending you to Santa Claus Christmas Store, Santa’s Candy Castle and Santa’s Express Zipline!

Enter to win this great getaway package to Santa Claus, Indiana, with tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, overnights in a Christmas Cabin and gift certificates for local shopping and activities!

8 tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

2 nights in a Rudolph’s Christmas Cabin at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort

4 short trail rides at Santa’s Stables

$50 gift certificate from the Santa Claus Christmas Store

$100 value Santa’s Express Zipline family package

family package $100 gift card from Santa’s Candy Castle

$50 Gift Certificate for the Santa Claus Museum

PLUS, a $200 gift certificate courtesy of Webster Groves Subaru!

