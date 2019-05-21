Y-98 teases playing 24-hours of ‘Gloria’ if the Blues win tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Y-98 posted this message for their Facebook fans Tuesday morning: “When the Blues win tonight, should Y98 play 24 HOURS of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria”… Again?”

If the St. Louis Blues defeat the San Jose Sharks tonight at the Enterprise Center then they will head to the final round for the Stanley Cup. This would be the first time that has happened in 49 years.

Thousands of people are reacting to the question. Some of the top comments state:

“People who don’t like it can change the station… don’t listen to the haters!!” writes Kristen Werne.

“I’m excited for the Blues, just not for Gloria.” posts Sarah Ingram.

Shelly Holstein commented, “Is that even a question? 🤔 LGB! PLAY GLORIA – 24 HOURS!”

Radio station Y-98 made good on their promise to “Play Gloria” after the Blues won the playoff series against the Dallas Stars. The marathon of the song started at midnight on May 8, 2019.

“Play Gloria” is an anthem that many St. Louis hockey fans are saying during many home games. The Laura Branigan song that was top of the charts for 36 weeks in 1982. It is having a resurgence after becoming the team’s unofficial rally song during the 2019 playoff series run. The song is played during every win at the Enterprise Center.

Oakville native Pat Maroon scored the game-winning goal to propel the Blues past the Dallas Stars 2- 1 in Double Overtime Tuesday night at Enterprise Center, with St. Louis taking the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series 4-3.