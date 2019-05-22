Art show to benefit National Kidney Foundation of Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Do you know someone suffering from kidney disease? Come to an art event this weekend where all proceeds benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Missouri.

Dr. Thanh-Mai Vo is a local nephrologist and will be putting on her first show, all to benefit those with kidney disease.

“My paintings bring me so much peace and joy that I want to pay it forward and give back,” says Dr. Vo.

Art for Life is Saturday, May 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1650 N Warson Rd. It will be free to the public with 20 pieces of art on display, all for purchase with all proceeds benefiting the National Kidney Foundation. Visit kidney.org to learn more about kidney disease.