Blues fan’s bet could be worth $100k if they win Stanley Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man’s longshot bet could pay off big if the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup.

At the beginning of January, the St. Louis Blues were last in their division and had one of the worst records in the NHL.

Blues fan Scott Berry was in Las Vegas the first week of the year. Instead of playing the gaming tables, the 31-year-old software salesman placed a $400 bet on the Blues to win the Cup. The odds were 250 to 1.

If the Blues beat the Boston Bruins and win the franchise’s first championship, Berry will collect $100,000.

“My family, I texted them afterward and they're like, ‘You're an idiot, they're the worst team in the league! What are you doing?’ But I believe and I think everyone else does now,” he said.

Online bettor PropSwap offered Berry $12,000 to buy his bet before Game 7 against the Dallas Stars, then $20,000 after the game. The site offered him $30,000 before Tuesday night’s game and then $40,000 after the first period.

But Berry rejected each offer!

“Only offer I will accept is the Stanley Cup (parade) down Market Street,” he said. “That’s it, man. I'm sold to the team. And I’m hoping to go to a game. But it’s a thousand dollars to go in.”

Should Berry’s bet pays off, he said he’ll help his family and friends and give some money to charity. For him, the money would be amazing but not as much as the Blues winning the big one.

“The city deserves the Cup more than I deserve $40,000 or $100,000. I can’t say that enough,” Berry said. “We've had heartbreaks over the years and decades but this is it, man.”

Berry said he's just an average St. Louis guy who plays hockey on Sundays for the Dilley Dilley's and would be more upset if the Blues didn't win the Cup than he would be losing $100,000.

He said his friend also placed a bet on the Blues that day to win the Cup. He bet $200 and will win $50,000 if the Blues win.