FOX 2 to air preempted MasterChef Jr. episode

MASTERCHEF: JUNIOR EDITION: Season Seven of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, featuring Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay (L) and renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi (R) will be joined by celebrated chef and restaurateur Aarón Sánchez (C) in special two-hour the season premiere airing Tuesday, March 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2019 FOX Broadcasting. CR: FOX

The new episode of MasterChef Jr. that was scheduled to Tuesday, May 21, 2019, was preempted due to severe thunderstorms.  That episode will now air Saturday, May 25, an 4:00pm, on FOX 2.

The episode will feature the young cooks taking over Michelin Star Los Angeles restaurant Melisse.

