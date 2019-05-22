× FOX 2 to air preempted MasterChef Jr. episode

The new episode of MasterChef Jr. that was scheduled to Tuesday, May 21, 2019, was preempted due to severe thunderstorms. That episode will now air Saturday, May 25, an 4:00pm, on FOX 2.

The episode will feature the young cooks taking over Michelin Star Los Angeles restaurant Melisse.