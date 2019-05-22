Giant Abraham Lincoln statue installed outside his presidential library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A giant Abraham Lincoln statue is now standing tall at the entrance to his presidential library in Springfield, Illinois. Fox 2's Patrick Clark shows us Mr. Lincoln's return home.

